Bursa turns positive after marginally lower opening

Positive sentiment drives Bursa Malaysia into the black after initially dipping into negative territory. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia moved higher today, prompted by positive market sentiment globally, following the upbeat overnight close of Wall Street.

At 9.04am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.59 of a point better at 1,812.19 from yesterday’s close of 1,811.6.

Gains in Petronas Chemicals helped push the key index higher by 2.713 points. The stock rose 19 sen to RM9.69 with 103,600 shares changing hands.

The index had opened 0.21 of point lower at 1,811.39.

Despite the lower opening, the composite index moved into positive territory thereafter, joining the uptrend seen on regional bourses.

A dealer said sentiment in the market was spurred by the US-Mexico trade deal, a way to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

US President Donald Trump also called on Canada to join the deal soon or risk being left out with a threat he could still order tariffs on Canadian-made cars.

Market breadth on Bursa was positive with gainers outnumbering losers 159 to 96 with 147 counters unchanged, 1,495 untraded and 56 others suspended.

Volume stood at 107.13 million units valued at RM36.76 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained two sen to RM9.95, while Public Bank eased two sen to RM24.96, Tenaga lost 10 sen to RM15.62 and CIMB slipped one sen to RM5.95.

Among actives, Vivocom and QES inched up half-a-sen each to 3.5 sen and 28 sen, while Sapura Energy was flat at 37.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 5.72 points better at 12,756.77, the FBMT 100 Index gained 4.23 points to 12,547.69, the FBM 70 increased 5.77 points to 15,426, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 12.43 points to 12,896.39, while the FBM Ace Index garnered 41.14 points to 5,442.21.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index advanced 5.45 points to 17,757.03, but the Industrial Index slipped 0.5 of a point to 3,243.46, and the Plantation Index decreased 6.07 points to 7,584.51. — Bernama