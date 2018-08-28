Cops: Elderly man stabbed 70 times, main suspect believed mentally unsound

Police remove the body of a man who was found dead with stab wounds in Jalan Argyll, George Town. ― Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 28 ― There were over 70 stab wounds on the body of a 70-year-old man, Sarbudeen Shikander, found in upper floor of a shop house in Jalan Argyll here last Saturday.

His son-in-law, Jamal, in his 30s, was also found dead with 32 stab wounds, in the house.

Both of them worked as parking attendants here.

Timur Laut Police deputy chief Supt V. Saravanan said the main suspect of the case, a 28-year-old man from Myanmar, was believed to have used multiple sharp objects, such as scissors and rod, to stab the victims.

“During the incident, the suspect was high on drugs. He was also believed to have mental problems,” he said.

“Until today, the suspect could not recall what happened during the incident and he is now under 14-day remand to facilitate investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Apart from the main suspect, he said police had also arrested the victims’ roommate, aged 52.

Investigations into the case are ongoing. ― Bernama