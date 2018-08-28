Dr M: Merdeka doubly joyous this year

Participants attend a rehearsal in conjunction with the 61st Merdeka Day celebrations at Dataran Putrajaya August 26, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The national day celebrations this year also mark Malaysia’s independence from a “kleptocratic government”, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The prime minister said the outcome of the 14th general election gave the historic day the added significance, according to the Malaysiakini news portal.

“Before this, we claimed independence from the British, and this time, we gained independence from an autocratic, kleptocratic government,” he was quoted as saying.

“It is something we need to celebrate.”

The PM added the event would also be particularly meaningful to the youth, saying they have now won the freedom to build the country they want.

Malaysia celebrates its 61st anniversary of Merdeka on August 31.