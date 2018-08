US President Donald Trump answers a question during an interview in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington August 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

PHOENIX, Aug 28 — US President Donald Trump will not attend funeral ceremonies for John McCain in Washington this weekend, a spokesman for the late senator confirmed yesterday.

“The president will not be, as far as we know, attending the funeral. That’s just a fact,” longtime aide Rick Davis told a press briefing in Arizona. — AFP