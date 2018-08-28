BAM coach: Some top shuttlers gamble

A national coach with the Badminton Association of Malaysia claimed that some top shuttlers bet during their training. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Aug 28 ― Some top badminton players bet during their training, claimed a national coach with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

According to the New Straits Times, the anonymous coach claimed the betting went on almost daily at the Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara.

The person claimed some of coaches even encouraged their players to do so.

The coach said this was made known to BAM’s Coaching and Training Committee (C&T) to no avail.

“This is something that has gone for a long time, but certain people in the C&T have got their own agenda, so the issue has never been addressed

“Personally, I know of national players, who were visiting the casinos even during the 2012 London Olympic, but nothing was done.

“Why? Because these players are their friends and they want to protect them,” said the coach.