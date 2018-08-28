Malaysian Tigress end medal hunt at Asian Games 2018

National hockey player Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani in action against Japan’s Yui Ishibashi during their semi-finals match during the Asian Games in Jakarta August 27, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 28 — The national women’s hockey squad end their medal hunt at the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang ended after losing 1-3 to Japan in the last group A match at the Gelora Bung Karno Hockey Field, here last night.

The Malaysian Tigress failed to march into the semifinals after finishing third in Group A behind Japan and China.

In last night's match, Japan took the lead through a field goal Mami Karino in the 21st minute.

In the second half, Japan continued their domination before Hazuki Nagai scored a penalty corner goal in the 37th minute.

The Malaysian Tigress managed to reduce the goal deficit through a Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli’s filed goal in the 46th minute, but Hazuki confirmed Japan’s ticket to the semis when she scored the team’s third goal three minutes later.

For the record, Malaysia won 8-0 against Hong Kong and 11-0 against Taiwan, but tied 2-2 with China in previous Group A matches.

In another Group A match last night, China trounced Hong-Kong 15-0.

Japan will play against defending champions South Korea, while China will face India in the semifinals tomorrow.

India and South Korea are the top two teams in Group B. — Bernama