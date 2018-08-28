A look inside Fauchon's new five-star hotel in Paris

A superior room at Fauchon L'Hotel Paris. ― Pictures courtesy of Fauchon/Gilles Trillard via AFP

PARIS, Aug 28 ― The Parisian gourmet food and delicatessen company is opening its first hotel, September 1, in the French capital's Place de la Madeleine ― the same square in which Fauchon opened its first store, 132 years ago. Here's a look inside the upcoming hotel, which has 54 rooms, including 17 suites.

Joining legendary establishments such as the Negresco in Nice and the Ritz Paris in the prestigious “The Leading Hotels of the World” consortium, Fauchon will officially launch into the sumptuous world of five-star hotels this fall. The hotel is located at 11 Place de la Madeleine, a stone's throw from number 26, where Auguste Félix Fauchon opened his first store in 1886 after having sold fruit and vegetables on the same square in the French capital's 8th arrondissement. The hotel is designed by the architect Richard Martinet in keeping with the brand's signature colors, the distinctive combination of hot pink and black.

Fauchon L'Hôtel Paris will be one of Paris's few five-star hotels to boast superior views of the Eiffel Tower, along with the Shangri-la Hotel and its suite, plus The Peninsula Paris with its “L'Oiseau Blanc” gourmet restaurant. To enjoy this privilege, guests need to book a 33 square metre deluxe room priced at around €830 (RM3,969) per night, depending on the season.

View towards a window in the prestige suite, Fauchon L'Hotel Paris.

The hotel has a total of 54 rooms, including 17 suites, each designed with a bespoke ambiance. Fauchon promises jaw-dropping luxury with its 60 square meter prestige suite, with windows on two sides to maximise views over Paris. A stay in this glamorous hideaway will cost around €2,200 per night, depending on the season. The duplex suite is another of the hotel's gems, allowing guests to experience the kind of spaces found in Parisian apartments under the eaves, all for around €1,800 per night.

In keeping with the epicurean tradition on which the brand's reputation is built, Fauchon has put gourmet moments at the heart of its new hotel. Keen to treat guests to a custom, curated, five-star experience, services include a customizable mini-bar and exclusive private dinners prepared by Fauchon chefs. The hotel's Café Fauchon will also be serving meals throughout the day, from breakfast to dinner.

The Parisian brand has ambitions to open 20 hotels over the next 10 years, in locations including Doha, Qatar, and Kyoto, Japan. ― AFP-Relaxnews