Halimey to intensify efforts to increase voter turnout in Seri Setia on polling day

Halimey (right) says he will continue to intensify efforts to attract more voters to go out and cast the ballots on September 8. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Aug 28 ― Despite receiving wide media coverage while campaigning, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Seri Setia state by-election Halimey Abu Bakar will intensify efforts to attract more voters to cast the ballots on September 8.

He said he was very grateful to the wide media coverage received during his election campaign that introduced him to the voters in the constituency.

“However, we don’t want to take this easy and we will continue to intensify efforts to attract as many voters as we can to go out and cast the ballots on Sept 8,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

He said he also noticed that the voters were getting better at recognising PH flag and symbols that were first introduced in the Seri Setia and Balakong by-elections.

Based on his observation and voters’ feedback up to yesterday, many of them have also recognised him as PH candidate for the by-election, he said.

This was the first time PH, which comprises four parties namely PKR, DAP, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), was using its logo.

The four coalition parties earlier used the PKR logo in GE14 as the coalition was having a problem with the Registrar of Societies.

Halimey said if given the mandate as assemblyman, he pledged to represent all races in the constituency as it was the motto of PH to safeguard the welfare of all races and it could be seen through the ranks of the PH Cabinet leadership.

“The diversity of races and religions is an important asset that is the foundation of our nation's success and development, including in Selangor and Seri Setia.

Halimey, former Petaling Jaya City Council member will face PAS candidate Dr Halimah Ali, former Selangor Exco member, in a straight fight in the by-election which is held following the death of its incumbent Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin on August 2 due to colon cancer. ― Bernama