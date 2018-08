Datuk Mujahid Yusof says there is no special flight or Haj sponsorship from Saudi Arabia for Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 ― Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof yesterday refuted the allegation that the Saudi Arabian government is sponsoring and providing a special flight for Datuk Seri Najib Razak to perform haj this year.

“I want to stress that the allegation is definitely not true,” he said in a statement here in response to the viral allegation.

“There is no special flight or haj sponsorship for the former prime minister,” Mujahid added. ― Bernama