MACC nabs former senior party leader for alleged money laundering

A former senior leader of a political party was arrested by MACC for alleged money laundering. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 28 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a former senior leader of a political party on suspicion of having been involved in laundering money to the tune of about RM6 million, according to an MACC source.

It said the man, in his 60s, was arrested at 2.45pm yesterday at the MACC Johor Baru office.

The man, who is a company director, is believed to have received, transferred and used the money derived through corruption via his personal and company account, relatives and proxies, said the source.

It is learned that he is likely to be charged tomorrow in a Johor Baru court for money laundering.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the arrest. ― Bernama