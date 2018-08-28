Bowling gold cheers, silat disappointment on ninth day of Asian Games

Silat athletes Mohd Al Jufferi Jamari (left) and Muhammad Faizul M Nasir (right) pose with their silver medals in Jakarta August 27, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 28 — The Malaysian contingent added one gold, three silver and one bronze medals on the ninth day of the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang yesterday.

Young national bowler, Muhammad Rafiq Ismail contributed Malaysia’s third gold medal after upsetting defending champion, Park Jong-woo of South Korea 534-511 in the men’s Masters event at Jakabaring Sports City Bowling Centre.

The third gold somewhat ameliorated the wounds of the national silat squad who garnered two silvers and a bronze in the competition plagued with biased decisions at Padepokan Pencak Silat Indonesia, Taman Mini Indonesia Indah.

The controversial results seen in the Putra Class E final between 2016 world champion, Mohd Al-Jufferi Jamari and Indonesian exponent, Komang Harik Adi Putra, prompted the Malaysian National Silat Federation (PESAKA) secretary-general Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin to order Mohd Al-Jufferi to withdraw.

Another silat silver was contributed by Muhammad Faizul Mohd Nasir in the Putra Class B (50-55kg) apart from a bronze medal won by duo Mohd Taqiyuddin Hamid and Muhamad Afifi Nordin in the Putra Doubles event.

The national track cycling squad headed by Rio Olympics silver medalist, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang also delivered a silver to the national camp in the men’s team sprint at Jakarta International Velodrome.

The additional five medals yesterday saw the country accumulated three gold, eight silver and six bronze medals since the first day of competition on Aug 19.

Earlier, Malaysia won two gold medals in women’s bowling trio and women’s squash singles with five silver medals in equestrian, men’s bowling trio and women’s team, sepak takraw team regu and women’s squash singles.

Malaysia also collected five bronze medals from taekwondo exponent, Yap Khim Wen in women’s individual Poomsae, Mohd Nafiizwan Adnan (men’s squash singles), S. Prem Kumar (karate-men’s kumite under 60kg) as well as two bronze medals in silat via Mohamad Hazim Amzad in Putra Class C (55-60kg) and Muhammad Robial Sabri in Putra Class I (85-90kg).

In this regard, defending champion China had held a stranglehold on the 18th Asian Games title after leading the medal tally with 86 gold, 62 silver and 43 bronze medals followed by Japan (43-36-57) while South Korea is in the third place with a collection of 28-36-42.

The ninth day also saw a new Asian record set by the South Korea team in the men’s track cycling team pursuit event in 3 minutes 56.247 seconds.

They erased the previous record of 4:03.595 seconds set by China in the 2014 World Cup Track Cycling Championship in Mexico.

The national contingent will continue their hunt in several events on the 10th day today including track cycling, archery, synchronised swimming and diving. — Bernama