Australia's accidental treasurer inherits economy of discontent

The new Treasurer Josh Frydenberg attends the swearing-in ceremony in Canberra, Australia August 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Aug 28 — For Australia’s new Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, managing the economy is likely a welcome relief from the months of poisonous infighting that laid the ground for his unexpected promotion.

The 47-year-old son of a Holocaust survivor seized the top economic job after one of the most tumultuous weeks in recent Australian politics that saw Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull ousted by his own party — the nation’s sixth change of leader in 11 years.

But the right-wing lawmakers leading the insurgency failed to get their candidate installed, with former Treasurer Scott Morrison instead chosen as prime minister, and Frydenberg replacing him.

“The main thing that political instability does is just stifle investment and so weaken the economy,” said Mark Crosby, a professor of economics at Monash University — also Frydenberg’s alma mater. “There’s a hell of a lot to do on policy in Australia. But what Frydenberg can do in the next few months is pretty limited.”

Frydenberg inherits an economy on auto-pilot as high immigration and commodity exports underpin growth. But he must also grapple with weak wage growth that’s cribbing the spending power of heavily-indebted households.

The political result is electoral discontent among increasingly fickle voters; that, in part, is encouraging the major parties to keep switching leaders in search of an elusive electorally-potent combination.

For now, the rest of the economy is motoring along: Growth is 3.1 per cent, well above the 2.5 per cent annual average of the past five years; the budget is on track for its first surplus since 2008; solid hiring has pushed the jobless rate down to 5.3 per cent, not far off from the estimated full employment level of 5 per cent; inflation is low at 2.1 per cent.

Frydenberg, who has postgraduate degrees from Oxford and Harvard universities, was formerly Australia’s energy minister, a notoriously difficult portfolio that partly sparked last week’s upheaval following months of infighting over energy policy.

e was also appointed deputy leader of the Liberal Party last week, and along with Morrison has little time to lose in healing a deeply divided party ahead of elections due within nine months.

“Clearly, I wouldn’t have liked to come to this role in the circumstances in which it occurred,” Frydenberg said in a radio interview yesterday. “That being said, you need to draw a line under the events of last week and move on.”

Australia’s new treasurer said he takes inspiration from his efforts to forge a professional tennis career earlier in life — Frydenberg had wanted to quit school to focus on tennis, but his parents talked him out of it. He took a year off before starting university to pursue his sporting goal, before deciding instead on an academic path.

“The best thing I learnt about tennis was persistence,” he said. Frydenberg went on to earn honours degrees in both law and economics at Monash University and then worked at a large law firm. He attended the University College, Oxford, to study a Master of International Relations degree in 1998 and later a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University.

Frydenberg worked as a political adviser to various ministers and then for Liberal Prime Minister John Howard; in 2004, he spent a month on a remote sheep station in South Australia working as a stockman. In 2005, he went to work at Deutsche Bank AG.

He comes from a close-knit Jewish family, his mother coming to Australia — like tens of thousands of refugees from post-war Europe — from Hungary, having lost family in the Holocaust. Frydenberg is married with two children.

While his background is compelling, the challenges ahead are vast, even if the government manages to win another term. Australia has had little economic reform since the turn of the century and the government recently abandoned corporate tax cuts for large businesses.

Sally Auld, senior strategist for interest rates at JPMorgan Chase & Co in Sydney, said the Morrison-Frydenberg team was the most stable outcome of last week’s crisis.

“For markets and the economy, that was the best outcome, to the extent it represents continuity from the previous leadership,” she said. “The broad strategy around bringing the budget to surplus won’t change.” — Bloomberg