New Gorillaz album already underway (VIDEO)

'The Now Now' was released June 29. — AFP pic

VIENNA, Aug 28 — After The Now Now, released in June, the virtual band led by Damon Albarn apparently has another new record in the works.

Spin.com reports that the Gorillaz frontman, interviewed by Austrian radio station Radio FM4, said that he already has another new album in the pipeline.

He went on to say that the album is unlikely to be released this year.

The album could land after the upcoming release from another of Albarn's bands, The Good, The Bad & The Queen, featuring Paul Simonon of The Clash, Simon Tong of The Verve and Tony Allen.

Gorillaz released The Now Now on June 29.

The album features tracks including Hollywood, Fire Flies, Humility and Lake Zurich.

It follows the 2011 Gorillaz album, Humanz. — AFP