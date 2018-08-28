Adidas releases limited-edition Billie Jean King sneakers for a good cause

Adidas teams up with Billie Jean King to launch the 'Here to Create Change' campaign. — Picture courtesy of Adidas

NEW YORK, Aug 28 — The American tennis legend is the inspiration for a new line of Adidas sneakers, which pay homage to her spectacular match against Bobby Riggs in 1973. The limited edition, of which only 300 copies will be made, will mark the launch of a joint campaign by King and the brand to encourage more female athletes in New York.

On September 20, 1973, Billie Jean King won a legendary victory over Bobby Riggs in a match that was dubbed the “Battle of the Sexes.” Their encounter, which aimed to emphasise male-female equality, was not only a runaway media success, but also a showcase for women in sports.

Some 45 years later, Adidas and Billie Jean King have joined forces to once again take up this cause with “Here to Create Change.”

The main goal of the initiative is to address the problem of the large proportion of girls in New York who give up sports once they leave school. The brand and the tennis veteran are committed to finding solutions to infrastructure and coaching constraints that play a key role in this phenomenon.

To mark the launch of their joint initiative, Adidas is launching a special limited edition line of “SPEEDFACTORY AM4BJK” sneakers, endorsed by the former tennis champion. The vivid blue used for these shoes recalls the colour of those worn by Billie Jean King in the “Battle of the Sexes” 45 years ago.

The limited edition sneakers, of which there will only be 300 pairs, went on sale yesterday from the Adidas US Open store, a selection of NYC Adidas stores, and www.adidas.com. Price: US$200 (RM818).

— AFP-Relaxnews