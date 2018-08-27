Winning start for Malaysia in squash team

Malaysia have already won one gold via Datuk Nicol David. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 27 — Malaysia got off to a flying start after scoring two straight victories in the preliminary matches of the squash team event in the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang at the Gelora Bung Karno squash stadium.

The men’s squad led by the reigning national champion, Ivan Yuen crushed Singapore 3-0 in the first group B match before trouncing Thailand 3-0 in the second match.

The women’s squad led by reigning Asian Games singles champion, Datuk Nicol David also scored an easy 3-0 win against Pakistan and the Philippines in group A.

The men’s team will meet Indonesia while the women’s squad will play against South Korea in the third group match, tomorrow.

Malaysia have already won one gold and silver in the women’s singles competition via Nicol and national junior player, S. Sivasangari and a bronze through Mohd Nafiizwan Adnan in the men’s singles event. — Bernama