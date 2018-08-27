Deputy chief minister: Wildlife corridor to protect pygmy elephants in Sabah

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew receives a painting in conjunction with World Elephant Day in Kota Kinabalu August 27, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 27 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew is optimistic the wildlife corridor in Kampung Sukau, Kinabatangan which is an effort by Sabah Wildlife Department, Genting Plantation Berhad and villagers could preserve and protect pygmy elephants.

Liew, who is also the state tourism, culture and environment minister, said the cooperation to extend the wildlife corridor in one of the biodiversity areas in Sabah promised a brighter future for the elephant population in the Kinabatangan Wildlife Sanctuary.

“I hope the effort will be an example to all parties who wish to assist in preserving elephants in Sabah considering the species is getting threatened as there are only 2,000 pygmy elephants in Sabah,” she said when launching the UmbrElephant Campaign in conjunction with World Elephant Day here today.

Also present were State Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry permanent secretary, Datu Rosmadi Sulai and Sabah Wildlife Department director, Augustine Tuuga.

At the ceremony, Liew witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between Sabah Wildlife Department and Genting Plantation Berhad in which the MoA among others is aimed at encouraging more plantation owners to assist in the preservation of elephants in Sabah and resolve the conflict between humans and elephants.

Liew said the Borneo pygmy elephants in Sabah were getting threatened following human activities which destroy their habitat and apart from being shot by poachers. — Bernama