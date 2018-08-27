Mudajaya hits new milestone for India power plant project

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Mudajaya Group Bhd has announced the successful commissioning and commercial operation of the third unit of its power plant project in India.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, it said it had received a letter of notification from its 26 per cent-owned associate RKM Powergen Private Ltd that the third unit had achieved its commercial operation date, marking a significant milestone for the group’s participation in the power sector in India.

RKM’s power plant in Chhattisgarh has a total capacity of 1,440 MW consisting of four generating units of 360 MW each.

“RKM is still pursuing an approval letter from the Fuel Management Division of Central Electricity Authority India and will need to conclude the power purchase agreement before power sales can commence,” it said. — Bernama