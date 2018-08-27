‘Black eye’ incident water under bridge, Rahim Noor tells Izzah

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Noor downplayed today Nurul Izzah Anwar’s opposition towards his appointment as the new facilitator for the southern Thailand peace talks.

The former inspector-general of police said the daughter of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the man who was allegedly struck by Rahim earning him a black eye, was free to deliver a remark as a politician.

“For me, the opposition against me as facilitator by Nurul Izzah is her opinion as Anwar’s daughter, and I don’t take it as a serious thing,” he was quoted saying by Berita Harian.

He said the incident was in the past, and he has paid his dues.

“I don’t want to say more about this issue and my focus is to deliver my duty and trust given by the government,” he was quoted saying.

Abdul Rahim, 75, replaced Datuk Seri Ahmad Zamzamin Hashim, who was appointed by the Barisan Nasional-led previous government, to facilitate the peace talks between the Thai government and MARA Patani, an umbrella body representing militant groups in southern Thailand.

Kuala Lumpur has been hosting several rounds of peace talks between representatives from the Thailand Government and MARA Patani to seek a peaceful resolution to years of armed conflicts in southern Thailand.

About 7,000 people have died as a result of armed conflicts in southern Thailand since 2004.