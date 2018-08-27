Douglas Lind is first Warisan senator

Datuk Theodore Douglas Lind is sworn in as a senator in Dewan Negara, Kuala Lumpur August 27, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Datuk Theodore Douglas Lind is the first senator appointed from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

While extending his heartiest congratulations to Douglas Lind’s appointment, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong in a statement today said:

“It is no doubt that with his expertise as a lawyer, Douglas Lind will able to contribute vastly to the country.”

Douglas Lind was among the 12 new senators sworn in at the Dewan Negara today.

To reporters, Douglas said he would do his level best to discharge his duty to the country.

“It was a great honour for me to be appointed as a Senator,” said Douglas who also thanked Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and all Supreme Council Members of Warisan for his appointment.

He said he also hoped to resolve the issues pertaining to the Malaysia Agreement 1963, a contentious matter for all parties in Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama