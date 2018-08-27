Mercedes-Benz Malaysia expands East Coast network

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia President and Chief Executive Officer Dr Claus Weidner (2nd right) shakes hands with Asbenz Motors Sdn Bhd Managing Director Goh Chuan Kiong at the Kuantan Autohaus and Service Centre August 27, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Aug 27 — Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) and dealer partner Asbenz Stern Sdn Bhd have invested RM5 million to set up the German marque’s first Autohaus in the Pahang state capital.

MBM President and Chief Executive Officer Dr Claus Weidner said the launch of the Mercedes-Benz Asbenz Stern Kuantan Autohaus would further strengthen the brand’s position in the East Coast.

Autohaus Kuantan, which spans 1,253.8 sq m, can service up to 250 vehicles a month in addition to having a display capacity of seven vehicles.

“In line with our vision to deliver the best products and best customer experience to our customers, the Autohaus has also been designed with the Mercedes-Benz Presentation System II (MPS II) and equipped with the interactive I-Showroom feature.

“This enables customers to explore and learn more about Mercedes-Benz products with a swipe of a finger,” he said at the launch of the Autohaus showroom and service centre here today.

Also present was Asbenz Motors Sdn Bhd Managing Director Goh Chuan Kiong.

Weidner said the centre was equipped with 10 work bays and an inspection bay to provide the best care and customer service experience.

“The latest Autohaus is the 34th nationwide and the third in the East Coast, after Kelantan and Terengganu,” he added. — Bernama