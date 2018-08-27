Zainal Abidin Osman laid to rest in Nibong Tebal

Friends and family attend the funeral of Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman in Nibong Tebal August 27, 2018. — Bernama pic

NIBONG TEBAL, Aug 27 — Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman, former Penang Umno liaison committee chairman, who died early today, was laid to rest at the Masjid Jamek Sungai Acheh Muslim Cemetery here.

Zainal Abidin died of cancer (multiple myeloma) at 2.07am at the Ampang Hospital, Selangor. He was 58.

The former deputy rural and regional development minister was buried at 5.30pm.

About 1,000 people, including family members, friends and the people of Nibong Tebal attended the funeral.

Penang Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa, former Penang chief minister Tan Sri Koh Tsu Koon, former deputy defence minister Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharom and Penang Umno leaders were among those present.

Zainal Abidin’s wife Datin Seri Siti Nur Syafiqa Amirol Melvin said her husband would be missed not only by the family members but also the people of Penang. — Bernama