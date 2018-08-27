Five Rohingyas detained in connection with multi-state crime spree

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the suspects, four men and a woman, aged 20 to 25, were arrested on July 26. — iStock.com pic via AFP

SEREMBAN, Aug 27 — Police detained five Rohingyas in connection with robbery and house break-in cases in four states including Negri Sembilan since 2013.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the suspects, four men and a woman, aged 20 to 25, were arrested on July 26 in several raids under ‘Ops Cantas Rohingya’ around Ampang and Seremban here.

He said all suspects carried the UNHCR cards and believed to be involved in criminal activities in the state as well as in Selangor, Pahang and Melaka.

“During the arrest, we also seized a fake pistol, a long machete, RM4,302 cash and 13 types of jewellery.

“The suspects are believed to have committed robberies and house break-ins by targeting empty houses and moved around using rented car,” he told reporters at a press conference here, today.

“The special operations is still ongoing as we are looking for two more suspects and the case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed gang robbery and Section 457 of the Penal Code for house break-ins and thefts,” he said. — Bernama