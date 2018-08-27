Pandelela’s injury major blow for Malaysian diving squad

Pandelela Rinong was forced to withdraw from the women’s 10m platform synchronised event after sustaining a back injury. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Aug 27 — The Malaysian diving squad suffered a major blow after Pandelela Rinong was forced to withdraw from the women’s 10m platform synchronised event on the opening day tomorrow of the diving competition at the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang.

Malaysian acting diving squad head coach Zhang Yukun told reporters that the diving queen sustained a serious back injury during training yesterday.

“I’m not sure whether she will be fit to take part in the individual event but I do hope she can recover because she is one of the medal prospects for Malaysia in the Asian Games,” Zhang said.

Diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri will take Pandelela’s place and pair with veteran diver Leong Mun Yee in the event.

For the record, Malaysia has never won any singles gold medal in the diving competition since the event made its debut at the 1951 New Delhi Asian Games. — Bernama