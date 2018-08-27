Gamuda accepts Selangor water industry consolidation offer

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Gamuda Bhd has accepted the Selangor water industry consolidation offer from Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) to its 80 per cent-owned unit, Gamuda Water Sdn Bhd (Gamuda Water).

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, Gamuda Bhd said Gamuda Water and Syarikat Pengeluar Air Sungai Selangor (Splash) accepted the offer from Air Selangor entailing the termination of the existing operations and maintenance agreement of the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant Phase 3 (SSP3 OMA) between Gamuda Water and Splash.

It said there would be settlement of the outstanding Gamuda Water’s receivable from Splash through an agreement between Air Selangor, Splash and Gamuda Water.

Another offer includes the execution of a new SSP3 OMA between Air Selangor and Gamuda Water (New SSP3 OMA).

“Gamuda will make the necessary announcement to Bursa Securities upon the finalisation and execution of the termination and settlement agreement and the new SSP3 OMA, which are subject to and are conditional upon the completion of the share purchase agreement to be entered into between Splash Holdings and Air Selangor,” it added. — Bernama