Sepak takraw squad inches closer to gold

The national sepak takraw squad is only one more step away from a gold medal. — Bernama pic

PALEMBANG, Aug 27 — The national sepak takraw squad is only one more step away from a gold medal after easily defeating Singapore 2-0 in the inter-regu semi-final at the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang today.

The squad coached by Abdul Talib Ahmad as expected won the first set 21-8 at the Ranau Hall, Jakabaring Sports City, here.

He took the risk of not using the lead tekong Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi and instead relied on Muhammad Zulkifli Abd Razak but the national squad lived up to its billings and won the second set 21-8.

In tomorrow’s final, the national squad will face either Indonesia or South Korea.

Meanwhile, Abdul Talib praised his players and described their success to advance to the final as a result of excellent teamwork.

“I saw our players helping each other, for instance, if Muhammad Syahir did not make the cut, Muhammad Zulkifli would back him up.

“The same goes for strikers Mohammad Azlan Alias and Muhammad Norhaffizi Abd Razak who supported each other,” he told Bernama after the match.

In the meantime, Abdul Talib is also prepared to face any opponents in the final match tomorrow.

“We have a strategy but I need to know first who is our opponent in the final and then I will decide who would be more suitable to play tomorrow,” he said.

The sepak takraw inter-regu event is one of Malaysia’s gold targets to achieve the desired seven gold medals set by Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman. — Bernama