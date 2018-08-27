RoS confirms giving Rafizi nod to contest PKR polls

PKR’s Rafizi Ramli has been granted special permission to contest in the party polls. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The Registrar of Societies (RoS) confirmed today that it has granted PKR’s Rafizi Ramli special permission to contest in the party polls.

Despite that, it insisted that no preferential treatment had been given, stating that it has approved six such applications as of July 31 this year.

“Any exemption is based on the application submitted by any individual processed using the standard operating procedure based on the Societies Act 1966,” its director-general Masyati Abang Ibrahim said in a statement.

MORE TO COME