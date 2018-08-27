Pakatan rep demands apology from Balakong MCA candidate

Tan Chee Teong (4th left) shows examples of the damaged campaign posters and buntings in Kuala Lumpur August 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

BALAKONG, Aug 27 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has demanded that MCA and its candidate in the Balakong state by-election apologise to DAP for having accused DAP of vandalising its election campaign materials.

Balakong PH by-election director Ean Yong Hian Wah said PH wanted MCA to apologise within 24 hours and retract its baseless allegation.

“Otherwise, we will consider taking legal action against Tan Chee Teong (the MCA candidate),” he said to reporters at his operations centre today. Also present was the PH candidate Wong Siew Ki and Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng.

Last week, a war of words erupted between the two contesting parties when Tan, at a press conference, accused PH and DAP of damaging his bunting.

Subsequently, Wong lodged a police report against the accusation. — Bernama