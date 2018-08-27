I lost to a biased jury, says silat champ Al Jufferi

National pencak silat champion, Mohd Al Jufferi Jamari walks out of the ring after withdrawing from the match in protest, August 27, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 27 — National pencak silat champion, Mohd Al Jufferi Jamari collected a silver medal after losing in a controversial Putra Class E final at Padepokan Pencak Silat Taman Mini Indonesia Indah here today.

Mohd Al Jufferi who was the 2016 world champion and 2017 SEA Games gold medalist lost to Indonesian exponent Komang Harik Adi Putra after withdrawing from the remaining two seconds of the match.

He made the move after alleging the final witnessed by thousands of local spectators was marred by the match jury’s biased decisions.

“I should have won the fight. It was unfair and I am not blaming anyone or my opponent as the problem arose from the jury.

“It was an unfair match and that is why I left the ring. As the Sportsman of the Year, I am disappointed and I cannot accept the decision. I respect all parties but I cannot respect the jury,” he told Malaysian media after the medal presentation ceremony here today.

Commenting further, he said if pencak silat continued to be plagued with dirty play, it may cause the sport to be removed in future Asian Games.

“I know China (2022 Asian Games host) is interested to list the sport in the next championship but such controversies may give negative impact to the sport. I withdrew because I want them (China) to see how pencak silat is being played out,” he added.

In the final, Al Jufferi began slowly when he trailed 1-4 in the first round but bounced back to lead 3-2 at the end of the second round.

However, the controversy began when the strikes and kicks by Al Jufferi were not counted while points were awarded to the host exponent causing Al Jufferi to walk out of the ring. — Bernama