Track cycling squad sets new Asiad record

JAKARTA, Aug 27 — The national track cycling squad had a great start by creating a new Asian Games record in the men’s team sprint qualifying round at Jakarta International Velodrome, here today.

The trio led by the Rio 2016 Olympics bronze medalist Mohd Azizulhasni Awang with Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom and Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis took 43.934 seconds, hence erasing the previous record of 44.406 seconds held by China in the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China.

The Chinese team finished second with 43.996 seconds, while South Korea finished third with 44.224 seconds.