‘True Detective’ trailer offers taste of season 3

Mahershala Ali will play Wayne Hays, an Arkansas state police detective in the third season of ‘True Detective’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 27 — After four years’ absence, True Detective is booked to return in January 2019, with a first full trailer starring Mahershala Ali as its lead investigator.

Set over three different time periods, season 3 of True Detective follows the investigation into a crime that takes place in the Ozark mountains, southeastern USA.

Mahershala Ali of House of Cards, Marvel’s Luke Cage and Moonlight plays state detective Wayne Hays, Carmen Ejogo (Fantastic Beasts) a local schoolteacher, and Stephen Dorff (Blade) a State Investigator.

The first season of True Detective aired in January 2014 and was an instant hit, with standout lead performances from film stars Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Monaghan, leading to five Primetime Emmy award nominations and one win, plus four more nods at the Golden Globes.

June 2015’s season two, featuring Taylor Kitsch, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn among its leads, was not quite as well received in terms of reviews and awards, but achieved a higher average US audience figure (2.60 million viewers per episode versus 2.33 for season one. — AFP-Relaxnews