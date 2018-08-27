‘Game of Thrones’ leads HBO’s network teaser

Co-executive producer of 'Game of Thrones' George RR Martin in San Francisco. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 27 — HBO made good use of the finale for thriller series Sharp Objects by airing a first teaser for the last season of Game of Thrones during its August 26 broadcast.

The final season of Game of Thrones is at the centre of HBO’s sizzle reel for a slate of TV shows that start arriving from August 28 onwards.

Lead characters Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and her half-brother Jon Snow (Kit Harington) appear in one scene, while Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) appears to dodge an axe swung by Gendry (Joe Dempsie) in another.

Also glimpsed in the teaser are clips for new seasons of Big Little Lies, Veep, True Detective, Barry, Room 104 and The Deuce.

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage pops up as the lead in My Dinner with Hervé, there are looks at debut seasons for barbershop discussion show The Shop and comedy series Camping, plus one-off specials for political podcast Pod Save America and musical comedy show Flight of the Conchords, while a film, TV and stage icon looks back on her life for documentary Jane Fonda in Five Acts.

The final season of Game of Thrones is anticipated for the first half of 2019.

Likewise, Big Little Lies, Veep and Barry return in 2019, while The Shop arrives on August 28, 2018, The Deuce is due September, and My Dinner with Hervé as well as Camping are scheduled for October. — AFP-Relaxnews