Minister: No action against traders who don't register for SST before Sept 1

A zero-rated GST signboard is seen in a shop at the Suria KLCC shopping centre in Kuala Lumpur July 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Traders who do not register their businesses for the Sales and Service Tax (SST) before September 1 will not face any action by the government if they have valid reasons.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the ministry was prepared to give the traders a bit of leeway, but the traders were warned not to misuse it.

“Just don’t try to take advantage of the leeway to avoid registering your business under the SST. Those who are required to register, must register.

“We want to use a softer and wiser approach and treat all traders as our partners. We want to encourage them to pay the tax that they have to pay so that the country will continue to be developed in a healthy manner,” he told reporters at the Dewan Negara lobby here today.

Lim said the Finance Ministry did not fix any deadline for the traders to register, but the SST would be imposed on them accordingly once it comes into effect on September 1.

“If you are caught under the SST for 5 per cent and you register on October 1, you still have to pay the tax from September 1. It’s your lost if you register late. It does not benefit you if you do not register,” he added. — Bernama