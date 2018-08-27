Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today in line with the strong performance on the local equity market coupled with a slightly weaker greenback. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today in line with the strong performance on the local equity market coupled with a slightly weaker greenback, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit rose to 4.0980/1020 against the greenback from 4.1070/1100 on Friday.

A dealer said Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s statement on Friday was seen as less hawkish to support US dollar bulls which in turn helped lift Asian currencies led by the Thai baht and Korean Won.

Meanwhile, Oanda Head of Trading Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes said while stock markets revelled in emerging markets not all local currency markets were basking in the sun.

“Despite a slightly weaker US dollar and lower US yields, the ringgit failed to generate much interest as most of the local attention was focused on the Thai baht on speculation that Bank of Thailand will raise interest rates.

“The fact remained that the ringgit, was being held hostage by external factors, particularly the possibility of the US going through with imposing US$200 billion (RM819.8 billion) in tariffs against China at some point soon,” he told Bernama.

The local note was mostly lower against other major currencies, except the British pound.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9998/0038 from 2.9950/9980 on Friday and weakened against the euro to 4.7606/7657 from 4.7502/7553 previously.

The local note fell against the yen to 3.6876/6922 from 3.6851/6887 but improved against the British pound to 5.2622/2694 from 5.2668/2723, previously. — Bernama