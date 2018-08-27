Perak MCA: At least five state divisions endorse Wee Ka Siong for party president

MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong is also the Ayer Hitam MP. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Aug 27 — Although the candidates for the MCA party presidency have yet to be announced, at least five of Perak’s 24 divisions have endorsed party deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong to contest the party’s top post during the party polls in November.

The divisions are Tapah, Kampar, Batu Gajah, Teluk Intan and Tambun.

State chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon, who was elected Tapah division chairman during its election on Sunday, said he made the resolution during his division meeting and was supported by division delegates.

“We did not make any resolution on the deputy president post,” he told Malay Mail, when asked about rumours he would be contesting the number two post.

The former Perak state executive councillor said he has yet to decide if he will be running for deputy president.

“If indeed I am nominated, I will need to discuss with my state leaders before making a decision,” he said.

Kampar Youth chief Daniel Wa said the division also nominated Wee for the president post.

“He is now the deputy president so it is only natural for him to ascend the party hierarchy since the incumbent president has decided not to seek re-election.

“Nominating him is also a sign of giving support as he is the party’s sole surviving member of Parliament,” added Wa of Wee, who is Ayer Hitam MP.

A Batu Gajah central delegate, however, said the division would nominate Wee and Dr Mah for the president and deputy president post.

“It was part of a deal we had with the division chairman Loh Koi Pin,” added the delegate, who declined to be named.