Citing costs, preacher Kazim Elias transfers tahfiz school’s management

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Citing financial woes, popular preacher Datuk Mohd Kazim Elias said today that his Tahfiz Darul Barakah centre in Manjoi, Perak will be managed by Al-Uliya education centre from September 1 onwards.

“Prior to this, I had intentions to sell. I had asked other parties to take over but this time, Al-Uliya education centre is willing to manage the centre from September,” he was quoted as saying in Berita Harian.

“The tahfiz building has been given without any charges. After this, I will not have any tahfiz centre and I will be focusing on ‘pondok’ schools,” he added, referring to a type of boarding Islamic school system.

Kazim also dismissed speculation that the Perak state government was taking over his centre, adding that despite receiving a RM150,000 from the state through its political secretary there was no discussion on a possible takeover.

“On the issue of the state stepping in to take over the tahfiz, I would like to clarify that I had not met or been called up to discuss this matter besides being asked to wait for a phone call.

“Actually, after the state announced [it would help], the party that came forward to offer the assistance did not want to help us and pulled out because the state felt it had already helped us,” he said.

Mohd Kazim reportedly said that the centre was designed to be a modern progressive learning centre, and was also a tourist attraction for Ipoh.

He claimed that due to falling number of speaking appointments, it was becoming difficult to manage the centre that requires RM150,000 a month fund the operations.