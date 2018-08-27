Stop causing mischief, PKR polls candidates told

PKR vice-president Dr Xavier Jayakumar said such action was not healthy politics. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 27 — A PKR leader today urged the candidates vying for posts in the party polls to stop making wild statements and hitting out at one another.

PKR vice-president Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar said such action was not healthy politics.

The water, land and natural resources minister, who is in the race to retain his vice-president post at the polls from September 14 to October 13, said candidates had started making statements using the name of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who had won the post of president uncontested when the nominations closed on August 5.

“In the press today, those campaigning for themselves claim Anwar has preferences. I think that is mischievous,” he said when met at the luncheon get-together with the minister of water, land and natural resources here today.

He also said that grassroots leaders were upset when the polls candidates hammered each other verbally prior to the polls.

He said candidates vying for the senior posts should campaign on their strength in the party.

“The party polls should be harmonious. Stop playing personality roles. I think it is (all about) what you have done for the party, what you can do for the party and how you can work with Anwar in the future,” he said.

On the PKR membership, Xavier Jayakumar said it saw an increase from 600,000 to almost 900,000 after the Pakatan Harapan victory in the 14th general election.

“Those who registered (as members) before June 26 can vote but cannot stand for election in the party,” he said. — Bernama