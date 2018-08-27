Sabah at risk of critical water shortage, warns state development minister

State Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony said the long hot and dry spell would cause the rivers to dry up as well as water level at the water treatment plants and dams in the state would be depleted. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 27 — Sabah will face critical water shortage following the hot and dry weather that expected to continue until year-end, said State Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony.

He said the long hot and dry spell would cause the rivers to dry up as well as water level at the water treatment plants and dams in the state would be depleted.

Hence, the Sabah Water Department (JANS) had taken measures to ensure that adequate water supply would be channelled to all consumers by providing water tanker lorries in the affected districts, he said.

“Based on the report issued by Meteorological Department, the hot and dry spell is expected to last until December this year, and five areas will likely to experience more adverse effects, namely, Pulau Banggi, Pitas, Beaufort, Kuala Penyu and Menumbok.

“I expect more areas will be affected too, but in the meantime, we will focus on providing water tanker lorries to the five areas first,” he told a media conference today.

He also urged that members of the public to conserve water wherever possible.

Any district experiencing shortage of water supply should inform JANS via 088-326888 to enable immediate action to be taken, he said. — Bernama