Accused: I was offered RM1.5m to admit to killing Kevin Morais

The men charged with murdering DPP Kevin Morais are led by policemen outside the Duta Court Complex in Kuala Lumpur, September 28, 2015. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — “I was offered RM1.5 million if I admit to killing Kevin Morais,” the seventh accused in the murder of deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais told the High Court here today.

S. Ravi Chandaran, 47, claimed that the money was offered to him on December 25, 2017 by an army pathology, Colonel Dr R. Kunaseegaran, who is the first accused in the murder case.

“He (Dr Kunaseegaran) said he would give me RM1.5 million. He would also bear the living cost of my family,” he said during examination-in-chief by lawyer V. Rajehgopal on the 21st day of the defence hearing today.

Ravi Chandaran, who is the sixth defence witness, said Dr Kunaseegaran also told him that he (Dr Kunaseegaran) would appoint another lawyer to represent him (Ravi Chandaran) at the Court of Appeal.

Earlier, Ravi Chandaran said he did ask Dr Kunaseegaran why he wanted him to admit to the murder charge, although he was not involved.

“Dr Kunaseegaran said there was no other way and said that because I was not involved, hence the need for me to plead guilty,” he added.

R. Dinishwaran, AK Thinesh Kumar, M. Vishwanath, Nimalan, Ravi, and Dr R. Kunaseegaran, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Kevin Morais during the journey from Jalan Dutamas 1, Sentul to No.1 Jalan USJ 1/6D, Subang Jaya, between 7am and 8pm on September 4, 2015.

They are charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same code, which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Dinishwaran, 26, Thinesh Kumar, 25, Vishwanath; 28, Nimalan, 25, and Ravi Chandaran, are represented by Rajehgopal, while Dr Kunaseegaran, 55, is represented by lawyer Datuk N. Sivananthan.

The prosecution is led by deputy public prosecutor Saiful Edris Zainuddin.

The hearing before judge Datuk Azman Abdullah continues on August 30. — Bernama