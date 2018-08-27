Penang govt conveys condolences to Zainal Abidin’s family

The former deputy rural and regional development minister died today from cancer of the blood (multiple myeloma). — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 27 — The Penang government today expressed it condolences to the family of a former deputy minister, Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman, who died today.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow described Zainal Abidin, who was formerly Penang Umno liaison chairman, as a man with calibre and respected by many.

“Although we are from different backgrounds and with different political opinions, I believe we share the same aspiration and struggle, which is for the brighter future of Malaysia.

“On behalf of the Penang government, I expressed my condolences to the family of Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin. May his family be patient in accepting this test,” he said in a statement here today.

A former deputy rural and regional development minister, Zainal Abidin, 58, died at Ampang Hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 2.07am from cancer of the blood (multiple myeloma).

His remains will be buried after the Asar prayer today at the cemetery at Masjid Sungai Acheh, Nibong Tebal. — Bernama