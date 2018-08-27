Hong Kong stocks jump more than two per cent

A man walks past a panel displaying the benchmark Hang Seng index during afternoon trading in Hong Kong January 4, 2016. ― Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Aug 27 — Hong Kong stocks ended today sharply higher as investors picked up a record-breaking lead from Wall Street, while they also welcomed dovish comments from the head of the Federal Reserve regarding interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.17 per cent, or 599.40 points, to close at 28,271.27.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.89 per cent, or 51.47 points, to 2,780.90 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, gained 2.49 per cent, or 36.38 points, to 1,496.71. — AFP