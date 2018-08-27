Farid Kamil absent from court, mention set for Sept 7

Actor and director Datuk Farid Kamil speaks to the media about his arrest at a press conference in Shah Alam February 28, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Aug 27 — The Magistrate’s Court here today fixed September 7 for mention of six charges facing Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari when informed that the actor-cum-director was not able to appear in court today as he was undergoing a knee surgery.

The court, had on June 29, fixed today for mention of the six charges against Farid Kamil.

Farid Kamil’s lawyer, Faizul Mohd Nasir, informed the court that his client was undergoing the knee surgery at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban today.

However, no medical report or sick certificate was produced in the court.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamed Firdaous Mohamad Idris, who prosecuted, then requested for a arrest warrant to be issued against the actor, but Faizul asked the court not to do so as he had already informed the court on his client’s absence.

“I request the court to give my client a chance to submit the medical certificate and if he fails to do so, I leave it to the court to decide,” he added.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham did not allow the prosecution’s request for the arrest warrant and set September 7 for mention.

The court had fixed five days for trial of the cases Farid Kamil, who is facing five charges including voluntarily causing hurt and disorderly conduct. It also fixed today for mention of the cases.

On January 16, Farid Kamil pleaded not guilty to four counts, comprising two counts for voluntarily causing hurt, using criminal force and disorderly conduct by using improper language at Kota Damansara Traffic Police Station.

For the first and second charge, Farid Kamil was alleged to have caused injury to Ashraf Ahmad, 35, a private company account manager and Constable Muhammad Nizam Jamaluddin, 24, a policeman.

On the third count, Farid Kamil was alleged to have used criminal force on Muhammad Nizam, who was performing his duty as a police officer,while the third count, was for disorderly conduct by uttering improper words at Muhammad Nizam at the police station.

Nine days later, on January 25, Farid Kamil also pleaded not guilty to using Tetra Hydrocannabinol or THC drug. — Bernama