Silva’s intense training is helping Everton, says Walcott

Everton’s Theo Walcott gestures during their Premier League match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, London, February 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 27 — Everton forward Theo Walcott says is reaping the rewards of new manager Marco Silva’s high intensity training sessions.

Walcott scored for the second straight league game as Everton battled to a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday.

“We train very hard every day. The intensity is very high and that is what we try to bring to our game. I think you can sense the style we are playing is a bit different,” Walcott told the club’s website.

“You have to train the way you play. We are learning what the manager is trying to bring to the team but it’s a positive structure within the whole group,” Walcott added.

Everton’s next Premier League game is against Huddersfield Town on Saturday. — Reuters