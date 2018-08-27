China stocks at highest in two weeks as central bank seeks to stabilise yuan

Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai February 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 — Shares in China reached their highest levels in two weeks today, buoyed by a stronger yuan after the central bank moved to keep the currency market stable, boosting airline stocks and other firms with heavy dollar exposure.

The Shanghai Composite index was up 1.7 per cent to 2,776.08 in early afternoon trade.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.2 per cent, while the financial sector sub-index rose 1.3 per cent. The consumer staples sector gained 3.3 per cent, while the real estate index was up 3.3 per cent and healthcare sub-index rose 3.9 percent.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 2.5 per cent at 11,071.01, while the Hang Seng Index was up 2 per cent at 28,222.35.

The yuan hovered at a 2-1/2-week high against the US dollar today after China's central bank revived a "counter-cyclical factor" in its daily fixing to support the currency, arresting a record 10-week slide that has rattled global markets.

The yuan was quoted at 6.8143 per US dollar, 47 pips firmer than the previous close of 6.819.

Airline shares were among the winners today as investors bet that a stronger yuan would boost their bottom lines. China Southern Airlines gained 4.5 per cent and Air China was up 3.8 per cent.

The smaller Shenzhen index rose 2.3 per cent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.9 per cent.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.1 per cent while Japan's Nikkei index was up 1 per cent.

Shares around the region were supported by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments on Friday that a gradual approach to raising rates was best to protect the US economy and job growth.

At midday, the largest percentage gainers on the main Shanghai Composite index included CIG ShangHai Co Ltd, up 10.02 per cent, followed by Olympic Circuit Technology Co Ltd, rising 10.02 per cent, and SEC Electric Machinery Co Ltd with a 10 per cent gain.

Shanghai's largest percentage losses were Gansu Gangtai Holding Group Co Ltd, down 10.07 per cent, followed by Xingjiang Korla Pear Co Ltd, off 9.96 per cent, and Anxin Trust Co Ltd down by 7.36 per cent.

The Shanghai index is down 17.47 per cent so far this year, while China's H-share index is off by 7.9 per cent. Shanghai stocks have declined 5.11 per cent this month.

The top gainers among H-shares at mid-day included Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, up 7.35 per cent, followed by Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, gaining 5.46 per cent, and China Resources Land Ltd, up by 4.99 per cent.

Declining H-shares were led by China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, down 0.47 per cent, Guangdong Investment Ltd, off 0.4 per cent, and ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd, down by 0.1 per cent.

Some 6.96 billion shares have traded so far on the Shanghai exchange today, roughly 52.1 per cent of the market's 30-day moving average of 13.35 billion shares a day. The volume traded on the last full trading day was 10.05 billion shares.

As of 04:51 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 16.81 per cent over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 2.7 per cent while the IT sector was up 1.7 per cent.

The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, up 6.68 per cent, while China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd led declines with a loss of 0.47 per cent. — Reuters