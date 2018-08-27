SUPP to Azmin: Hanky-panky in BR1M payout? Lodge a report with MACC

SUPP Youth chief Michael Tiang noted that over the years when BR1M was implemented by giving payouts to targeted groups of people, the scheme was popular adding that the payouts might not have reached the real needy ones effectively. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 27 — Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth leader Michael Tiang today told Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to lodge a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over claims that the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) cash handouts had elements of corruption to secure political support.

Tiang said this will enable MACC to initiate investigations, especially if Bank Negara was involved.

“If the accusation made by the minister carries any merit, then an MACC investigation must be initiated as soon as possible, as the integrity of our central bank is at stake,” he said.

Tiang, however cautioned the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government officials not to succumb to the habits of using baseless accusations against the previous government for mere political convenience at the expense of national interest.

“This is about governing a country, not running an election campaign,” he said.

Tiang, who is also a political secretary to the chief minister, noted that over the years when BR1M was implemented by giving payouts to targeted groups of people, the scheme was popular adding that the payouts might not have reached the real needy ones effectively.

“I, therefore support the notion that BR1M or its alternatives to be reviewed and relaunched, so that such payouts will reach the hands of the needy and poor, especially single mothers, senior citizens and kidney failure patients,” he added.

Yesterday Azmin had said Putrajaya would not encourage any sort of bribing to gain political support, including BR1M cash handouts.

Instead of handing out cash to the people, the Gombak MP had said that the government would find different ways to help the people.

He said giving out cash assistance has to be stopped as it had elements of political corruption which aimed to get the support from people.