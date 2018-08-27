Mat Sabu agrees to go on radio, but only if they play his favourite songs

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu speaks to reporters after the launch of the International Association of Counterterrorism and Security Professionals counter-terrorism symposium in Kuala Lumpur August 27, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Aug 27 — Malaysians can always count on Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, better known as Mat Sabu, for a good dose of humour.

The founding president of Parti Amanah Negara tweeted last night that he would gladly go on air as a guest provided the radio station plays his favourite songs.

Mat Sabu’s statement was in response to Hot FM’s invitation for him to pop by the Malay-language radio station as part of the upcoming National Day celebrations.

“Nothing wrong with wanting to invite me, I’ll be glad to come over but with the condition that Hot FM has to play my favourite song,” he tweeted.

Following Mat Sabu’s comedic reply, Twitterverse had a field day guessing the 63-year-old’s favourite song.

“What song do you like? As long as it’s not anything by Aiman Tino,” jested Twitter user @zamzalil82.

“I heard you like K-Pop songs,” commented @all_long10 while Twitter user @FarzLizan said the traditional Malay music “keroncong is a must.”