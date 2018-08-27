10 hotels to consider for your Merdeka weekend vacation

PETALING JAYA, Aug 27 – With two long weekends coming up, it is the perfect excuse to pack your bags and head out of town.

If you’re one of those last-minute planners, do not fret. Here are some accommodations that are still available for the perfect mini-getaway, and you won’t even need your passport.

Don’t wait too long though as these places are sure to be snapped up soon.

August 31 to September 2 weekend

1. Copthorne Cameron Highlands

Located in Brinchang, there are three strawberry farms nearby – Kea, EQ and Raju Hill – to make your stay at Cameron Highlands that much sweeter.

2. The Legend Resort Cherating

Not only does this East Coast resort boast a huge pool and beautiful beach, it is also situated nearby the Cherating Turtle Sanctuary for those wanting to learn more about this endangered sea creature.

3. Seemsoon Hotel, Ipoh

If you’re looking for value for money and cleanliness, this is it. Rated 8.5 by guests.

4. Mali-Mali Beach Resort, Langkawi

Located on Cenang Beach, Mali-Mali Beach Resort has it all – great location, clean rooms and fantastic value.

5. Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson

With a pool in each unit, the Lexis Hibiscus in Port Dickson is the perfect place for a family trip.

September 8-11 weekend

6. The Barat Tioman

A myriad of water activities such as canoeing, diving, fishing and snorkelling awaits at this beach shack in Kampung Juara.

7. Flamingo Hotel By The Beach Penang

Just a few kilometres away from this seaside hotel is the Straits Quay Marina Mall and Penang Botanic Gardens.

8. Avillion Port Dickson

Known for their water chalets, Avillion is great for families or couples looking for some rest and relaxation on the sea.

9. Impiana Hotel Ipoh

With its convenient location near Ipoh Parade Mall and Ipoh Heritage Walk, combined with friendly staff, Impiana Hotel Ipoh offers great value.

10. The Danna Langkawi

If you’re looking to splurge on your next vacation, The Danna Langkawi has clean spacious rooms, gorgeous décor and situated near a relaxing beach, away from the hustle and bustle of Cenang Beach.