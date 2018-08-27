Final CEP report might not be made public, says PM

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at a press conference at Yayasan Perdana in Putrajaya February 6, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The final report compiled by the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) following their 100-day period may not be made for public consumption, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He added that the report might only be viewed by those in the government to assist them in making their decisions.

“Their job is to investigate and report to me, whether I accept the report or not is my business.

“The main thing is to feed me with information I need in order to make decisions, so it is the government’s business,” Dr Mahathir was quoted as saying by The Star on its website.

Dr Mahathir also said that not all government decisions have been made ready for public consumption.

The CEP, formed on May 12 by Dr Mahathir before he had his Cabinet, acted as the PM’s advisers on economic, financial and other matters during the power transition period. The quasi official council was meant to be in operation for only 100 days.

The five-member CEP was led by Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin and also consisted of former Bank Negara governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz, former Petronas president Tan Sri Hassan Marican, business tycoon Robert Kuok and economist Jomo Kwame Sundaram.