PKR polls panel to decide whether Rafizi can contest, Wan Azizah says

Rafizi (pic) is contesting the post of deputy president against incumbent Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, the economic affairs minister. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The PKR election committee is to determine whether former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli, who has two convictions, can contest in the party elections.

PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is the deputy prime minister, responded thus to a question from reporters at the Parliament lobby.

She was asked about a front-page report in The Sun daily today that party regulations did not allow a person who had been convicted to contest in party elections.

The newspaper, quoting a source, had reported that PKR faced the possibility of being deregistered if it allowed Rafizi to contest. Rafizi is contesting the post of deputy president against incumbent Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, the economic affairs minister.

It reported that the source said Rafizi had two convictions, that in 2016 he was sentenced to 18 months in jail by the Sessions Court for unauthorised possession of the 1MDB audit report and exposing it to the media, and early this year to 30 months in jail for exposing bank accounts related to the National Feedlot Corporation (NFC) and its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Mohamad Salleh Ismail.

The newspaper had quoted the source as saying that Rafizi claimed to have been given special permission by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to contest in the polls.

Meanwhile, Deputy Home Affairs Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman, when approached by Bernama, said he was awaiting feedback from RoS on Rafizi’s position before making any comment.

Some 800,000 PKR members will vote in the party elections scheduled from September 14 to October 13.

PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim won the post of president uncontested when the nominations closed on August 5. — Bernama