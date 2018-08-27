Special Branch No.2 says Malaysia lucky to have Sosma despite calls for abolishment

Federal Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division principal assistant director Deputy Commissioner Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (left) and Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu at the International Association of Counterterrorism and Security Professionals counter-terrorism symposium in Kuala Lumpur August 27, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) has been instrumental in assisting law enforcement agencies in their fight against terrorism and extremism in the country, despite calls for abolishment.

Federal Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division principal assistant director Deputy Commissioner Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said Sosma allowed authorities to conduct disruptive operations and detain individuals based on suspicion of planning a terror attack compared to other countries.

“In some countries, the law only allows the arrest of suspects during the execution stage...however in Malaysia, we can immediately arrest suspects the moment we receive reliable intelligence.

“We are lucky to have strong laws in foiling possible terror plots in their early stages of planning,” he said at the International Association of Counterterrorism and Security Professionals counter-terrorism symposium at the InterContinental Hotel here.

Ayob Khan, however declined to comment on the abolishment or possible amendments made to the Act in regards to official police duties.

It was reported that 118 detainees held under Sosma at the Sungai Buloh Prison, launched a hunger strike last Friday urging the government to abolish the Act, while their family members had gathered outside the prison to support the call.

MORE TO COME