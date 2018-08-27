Results don’t match performances, says West Ham’s Sanchez

Arsenal’s French striker Alexandre Lacazette (right) controls the ball under pressure from West Ham United's Colombian midfielder Carlos Sanchez during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium in London August 25, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 27 — West Ham United have lost all three of their Premier League games to start the season but midfielder Carlos Sanchez has said the results do not tell the full story of their performances and has backed new manager Manuel Pellegrini to deliver.

After being thumped 4-0 by Liverpool in their season opener, West Ham have lost to Bournemouth and Arsenal despite taking the lead in both games through Marko Arnautovic.

“It’s complicated but I think we’re on the right track,” Colombian Sanchez told the club’s website.

A Nacho Monreal strike, Issa Diop’s own goal and a late finish by Danny Welbeck saw Arsenal claim all three points on Saturday but Sanchez thought his side could have rescued a draw with a bit more ruthlessness in front of goal.

“I think the result was deceiving, we had a lot of chances. I don’t know if we’d have won but at least we’d have been able to rescue a point,” he added.

West Ham face promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next league match on Saturday. — Reuters